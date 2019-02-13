Each season, Rosie Assoulin debuts her latest collection with an interactive component that usually involves food. In the past, it's been marbled halva or beautiful snacks. This season, however, she divided up her presentation (full of whimsical evening wear and wearable, artsy pieces) according to different sections, each with their own wine pairing to match. Here's everything you need to know about the collection.

Cool Color Blocking

In shades of red and blue, purple and yellow, or even different shades of buttery, sunflower yellow, Rosie Assoulin manages to show that she has fully mastered the art of color blocking in the best way possible.

Modern Stripes

Stripes: horizontal, vertical, and even in their different linear interpretations such as supersized tartans, made an appearance this season. In forest green and beige, the classic print became intrinsically fall-like.

Mirrored Tiles

Assoulin's line often does quirky, artsy details well. This season, a standout moment was the mirrored accents on dresses and blouses. Under the light, they shone and added a more crafty element than the typical crystal might.

Opera Gloves

Elbow length opera gloves have been trending for fall 2019 (see: Palomo Spain, Dion Lee, among others) and Rosie Assoulne presented her own interpretations in sheer, gauzy fabrics that made the whole idea of wearing something like that feel whimsically proactive.

Wide Leg Pants

A defining silhouette of the collection? Bold, wide leg pants. Whether cropped or full length, these swishy, colorful pants had the effect of being just as creatively formal as one of the designer's signature, float-y gowns.