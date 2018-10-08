Actress, writer, and artist Rose McGowan, whose accusations against Harvey Weinstein helped spark the current #MeToo movement, gave an incendiary interview to the The Sunday Times about the hypocrisy of Hollywood.

"I just think they're douchebags," she said of those involved in Hollywood-based organizations like Time's Up. "They're not champions. I just think they're losers. I don't like them. How do I explain the fact that I got a GQ Man of the Year award and no women's magazines and no women's organizations have supported me?"

McGowan added that she is rarely invited to #MeToo-related events. "And I don't want to go, because it's all bullshit. It's a lie. It's a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better. I know these people, I know they're lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that's enough."

She claimed that it was "impossible" that Hillary Clinton and Meryl Streep didn't know about Weinstein's history of copious sexual misconduct. And while McGowan isn't a Trump supporter in the least, she stated that his voters are right in their resentment towards Hollywood. "[T]hey hate Hollywood for being faux liberals — and they're 100% right about that," she said. "It's a bunch of faux liberals. It's crap, and they know it is deep down, but they're living an empty life, and to me that's their punishment. They get to live the lives they live."

If McGowan were to ever run for office, she said she'd run as a Republican, "just to fuck it up."

