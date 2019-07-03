The summer of Rosalía continues, and thank God. The Catalan musician just released "Fucking Money Man," a bundle of two new tracks: "Milionària" ("Millionare") and "Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero" ("God Free Us From The Money"). Socialist flamenco! We simply must stan.

"Fucking Money Man" comes with a fun two-part music video directed by Bàrbara Farré, featuring a game show with a money booth and Rosalía donning a matador outfit. It's so much fun. Welcome to the long weekend!

The new songs follow hot on the heels of Rosalía's last music video, for "Aute Couture," in which she beckoned listeners with long gilded claws. She's also kept busy teasing us about a possible romance with Bad Bunny, and performing at Glastonbury.

Watch the new video for Rosalía's "Fucking Money Man," below.

