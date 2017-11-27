Chicago-born music producer Romero was discovered by photographer Noa Grayevsky outside of a Vfiles show. Struck by Romero's unique style and striking resemblance to A$AP Rocky, Grayevsky decided to shoot him as part of his Rockstar series, which imagines models as famous trap artists. The styling reflects the rockstar theme: shiny materials, a robe paired with oversized Gucci glasses, Supreme underwear. The shoot truly embodies the attitude of a rockstar: Break the rules, jump on the bed, and stride out in that hotel robe.

Photographer: Noa Grayevsky

Model: Romero

Stylist: Christopher Pearson

Producer: Carolin Ramsauer