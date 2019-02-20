Roksanda’s Technicolor Dream Parkas

Each season, fashion designer Roksanda Ilinčić creates a world of color on the runway. The Serbian-born, London based designer has a penchant for creating wildly hued pieces that are both feminine and geometric. This season, she also collaborated with art collective Troika on a kaleidoscopic set design. Here's everything else you need to know about the show.

Perfect Parkas

Zippered, parka-like shapes in all shades of pink, lemon yellow and rusty orange stole the show. Roksanda showed, with these pieces, that she can create structures that are both sporty and extremely feminine.

Major Volume

Volume was also on Roksanda's mind this season. Gowns, tops and skirts were literally billowing as models walked down the runway. Still, the silhouettes were decidedly new and modern.

Geo Stripes

Rather than use zany prints or patterns, Roksanda experimented with color (as per usual). The sole statement of print this season were the horizontal and diagonal stripes in contrasting colors that ran down the sides of dresses — and a few minor abstract prints on one white dress and some chunky puffer vests.

Return of the Ruff

The Victorian style neck ruffle is still going strong as a trend. We've seen it at every label from Palomo Spain to Tory Burch. Roksanda's version was produced in colorful shades like berry and lime, structured with multiple layers or covered in lightweight feathers.

Patchwork Future