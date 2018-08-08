Watch Robyn Perform 'Missing U' for the First Time

If you haven't been blasting "Missing U" on repeat this past week while contemplating feelings for your exes you swore you had successfully repressed deep inside yourself, syncing up your downward spiral in time to the throbbing bassline, then please tell me your secret you blessed neurotypical.

Eight years since her last solo album and it has been well worth the wait. "Missing U" is pop perfection on par with Robyn's other hits "Dancing with Myself" and "Call Your Girlfriend," not having missed a set in the near decade-long span since they first spoke to our ever-breaking hearts. Robyn marked the momentous occasion this past weekend with a performance at Cafe Mambo in Ibiza for BBC Radio 1, performing her new single for the first time since its release July 29th.

You can watch her full set below and catch "Missing U" starting at the 4:50 mark:

Photo via Getty Images