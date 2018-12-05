Our celebration of all things Robyn's Honey era continues.

The Swedish key to our hearts has dropped the Max Vitali-directed clip for the album's iconic title track today. The video is a hazy montage of her dancing among a lovestruck, diverse crop of clubgoers, (cast from fans who responded to an open call last month), because Robyn is Of the People™.

It's artfully simple, but it's actually a perfect match for a song that is all atmosphere and mood. Robyn's giving us all we need, because she has what we want, which is bops forever. Watch "Honey," below.

Photo via Getty



