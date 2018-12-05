Fashion
Beauty
Paper People
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
NIghtlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe

Our celebration of all things Robyn's Honey era continues.

The Swedish key to our hearts has dropped the Max Vitali-directed clip for the album's iconic title track today. The video is a hazy montage of her dancing among a lovestruck, diverse crop of clubgoers, (cast from fans who responded to an open call last month), because Robyn is Of the People™.

It's artfully simple, but it's actually a perfect match for a song that is all atmosphere and mood. Robyn's giving us all we need, because she has what we want, which is bops forever. Watch "Honey," below.

Photo via Getty


Subscribe to Get More