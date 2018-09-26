Robyn just unveiled the tracklist for her long-awaited, eight-years-in-the-making new album Honey, out on the Lord's Homecoming/The Day of the Rapture, October 26. And to make sure we are gagged and bound to her forever, our pop queen just dropped "Honey" (originally on Girls, but the final version in all its glory is officially here).

As usual, Robyn expertly coils her pain and sorrow into a tightly constructed masterstroke of urgent, cathartic dance-pop. It's all there in the lyrics: "Won't you get me right where the hurt is?" Robyn sings in her familiar and comforting, but nonetheless soulful voice, holding us all close to her bosom. How does she intuitively know how to heal us?

Lay back and let "Honey" wash over you.

Courtesy of Robyn