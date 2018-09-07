Call Your Girlfriend: Robyn Is Casting for Her New Video

Any news of fresh Robyn content is news capable of brightening our grey mornings, warming our lukewarm coffee and relaxing our humidity-induced frizz — and this morning we have many reasons to celebrate.

The Swedish pop powerhouse has confirmed a forthcoming music video. Will it be a visual for her most recent "glimmering" loner bop "Missing U" ? The long-teased official arrival of her Girls-debuted, but yet-unreleased sugary sweet "Honey"? Entirely new music off her upcoming eighth album?

We'll find out this fall, but, in what might be the most exciting opportunity of our lives, we have the chance to be a part of it. Robyn has posted a casting call for the video on her Instagram.

On the market for both individuals and couples, Robyn is "looking for a diverse cast of interesting and expressive people 18+ years old. People who love music and love to dance in their own way." She's prioritizing diversity with the shoot: "modern, diverse, interesting and liberated couples and relationships. Heterosexual, LGBTQ+, gender non-conforming, polyamorous. Body types and ethnic background diversity is a must." The post specifically also asks for videos of applicants "dancing freely" sans choreography, so fingers crossed that Lindsay Lohan comes through .

If you can keep a beat and live in the UK... wyd?! Instructions, below.



"Robyn is shooting a music video on the 18th September in London and we are looking for a diverse cast of interesting and expressive people 18+ years old. People who love music and love to dance in their own way. We are also looking for modern, diverse, interesting and liberated couples and relationships. Heterosexual, LGBTQ+, gender non-conforming, polyamorous. Body types and ethnic background diversity is a must. ………………………………… If you are interested (or know anyone else who may be too!) and would like to be put forward please send a self tape to robyn@academyfilms.com. In this please include:

An introduction in a close up. Stating name, age, etc.

A wide of your full body.

You dancing (not choreography just freely!) to the following songs:

XTC by DJ Koze

Cherry by Tim Green



Thank you so much and looking forward to hearing from you!"