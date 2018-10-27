Rita Ora Won Halloween Dressed as Post Malone

Halloween is the time to dress up as monsters, ghouls, ghosts—and, of course, your favorite celebs. We especially stan when celebs dress as other celebs. On Friday, singer and actress Rita Ora dressed as rapper Post Malone at the KISS Haunted House Party at Wembley Stadium in London. The costume looked so convincing that her fans reportedly didn't even notice her when she appeared on stage.

Rita wore a scarily convincing wig and facial hair, as well as numerous fake tattoos on her face and arms. The British artist also made sure to bring some props—a Bud Light bottle, a cigarette, and major bling including a set of shiny grills.

KISS Haunted House Party 2018 - Studio