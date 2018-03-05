Of all the gowns at the Oscars tonight, one dress in particular had much more history woven into its threads than the rest. Rita Moreno wore the same dress she wore to the 1962 Academy Awards ceremony, where she won the Best Actress Oscar for her iconic role in West Side Story.

The 86-year-old EGOT winner told Vanity Fair, "I would think that it would tarnish," adding that the obi sash-made creation had been hanging in my closet" all these years.

Legend and badass Rita Moreno, wearing the same dress she wore to the #Oscars in 1962. pic.twitter.com/d5V7Pbyqiu

