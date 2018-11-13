British pop star, Rina Sawayama, is just as dedicated to her fan base as they are to her. Nicknamed the "pixels," Sawayama has gone the extra mile to make sure that they feel at ease attending her shows. From hosting meet-and-greets after performances to creating special wristbands so people going to her shows wouldn't have to go alone. Sawayama even once performed her hit "Cyber Stockholm Syndrome" acapella for a fan that just missed the show.

For her latest initiative, Sawayama wants to make sure people get your name right. Putting out an open call for fans with names that are considered "hard to pronounce" in English to submit videos of themselves pronouncing it the correct way and sharing their experiences living with that name. Asking for a time when their name made them feel embarrassed and then another time when their name made them feel proud, selected submissions will be compiled into a teaser video for an upcoming single.

Interested fans are invited to submit a 45-second video of themselves to videos@houseofus.co.uk but act fast because the deadline for submissions is Wednesday November 14th at 12pm GMT. Check out the full announcement below for further details:

ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS WORLDWIDE ! send vids to videos@houseofus.co.uk



DEADLINE THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/IBX8ASSEjj — RINA🏳️‍🌈🇯🇵 (@rinasawayama) November 12, 2018

Photo via Instagram