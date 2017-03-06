The most recent cover star of our #BreakTheRules issue presented the third installment of her Fenty x Puma line in Paris today at the gorgeous National Library of France. After hyping the collection with several different posts on her Instagram throughout the day, the singer finally presented the collection in front of a packed audience around 3:30pm.

Here are the things that you need to know:

Staying true to the promise she gave on one of the teaser Instagram posts, Rihanna conducted her first Instagram Live session from backstage at the show. She offered a firsthand look into the madness that occurs behind-the-scenes as she fixed collars, adjusted sleeves, and made other final edits before sending each model out onto the runway.

Tom Van Dorpe, who has also styled Rihanna's past collections for the Fenty x Puma line, returned this season to assist with styling again.

The show was presented in front of an audience that included top buyers and editors, Cara Delevingne, Brazilian funk singer Ludmilla, and recent collaborator Future, who was sporting a plush maroon knee-length fur coat that was fresh off the runway.

The vibe of this collection was far removed from the dark gothic vibes of her first collection and the sweet pink Marie Antoinette-referencing romance of her Spring/Summer outing. Dubbed "Fenty Class of 2017," this collection seemed to focus on youthful college campus culture. To add to the entire aesthetic, the collection was set in a library, with models that held skateboards and books traipsing along an extended table that had rows of lamps. Shhh, it's study time!

Fresh off her stint opening for Marc Jacobs (and right after appearing in the campaign for Fenty x Puma SS17), the joyful new it-girl model Slick Woods opened Rihanna's FW17 show completely topless, wearing nothing but an oversized coat, a pair of plaid pajama shorts and boots.





The show, once again, featured looks for both men and women, and featured a vibrant diverse cast of familiar faces including the aforementioned Slick Woods, Joan Smalls, Adwoa Aboah, Fernanda Ly, Dilone, Lexi Boling, and Sang Woo Kim.

Amongst other items like cropped turtleneck sweaters, plaid miniskirts, oversized bomber jackets, and knee-high Welly rainboots, the Bad Gal offered some new interpretations of her most coveted item: the Fenty x Puma Creeper. This season, some came with a pointed toe in a bright yellow plaid pattern, while another pair replaced the shoelaces with a tasseled loafer for a slightly dressier look.

Rihanna came out to take her final bow in an acid green fur robe-coat.

Splash photo via Twitter

