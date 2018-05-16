Rihanna has always embraced diversity throughout her career, but the mogul's much-anticipated lingerie line Savage x Fenty might still have room for improvement, according to fans.

While the line's underwear goes up to 3XL, the new brand only features bras that go up to a DD and DDD, with the largest size a 44DDD, seeing a lot of excited bigger-breasted customers get up in arms.

"Savages come in all shapes and sizes!!" Rihanna touted prior to the launch. "Women come in so many different shapes and sizes, that it's such a beautiful thing," she told InStyle. "You want everyone to feel like something for them. I know what it feels like to be left out of that."

But for most women, DD is still on the smaller side when it comes to bra sizes.













Savage x Fenty also doesn't drop below a 32 band size, leaving smaller women in the cold.



It didn't take long for Rihanna's brand to respond to the critique, claiming more-inclusive sizes are en route.





