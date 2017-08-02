You might want to stifle your screams at this moment because delectable woman and queen of ~looks~, Rihanna, has declared us one month off from being blessed with the products she has designed with which we can make up our faces.

September 8th is the day our queen has declared Fenty Beauty will be upon us and while we have little to go on in terms of what will actually be available (holographic lipsticks will apparently be on the bill), we do know the line will be stocked at Sephora and Harvey Nichols (who went so far as to put the announcement in their Instagram bio).

That being said, we know for a fact highlighter will be in the mix. After all, Queen Rih confirmed it herself.

Poppin'. Start saving your pennies, my sweets.

