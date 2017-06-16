If there was any doubt in your mind that DJ Khaled is on a mother-flipping roll, let this dispel all: Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Carlos Santana-samples and Khaled himself on one track. This is what dreams are made of. Amazing.

Controversial opinion alert: "Wild Thoughts" as both single (which is co-written by PARTYNEXTDOOR) and video leaves , DJ Khaled's latest hit "I'm the One" in the dust. DJ Khaled salsas, Rihanna wines in a sheer dress, Bryson Tiller is Bryson Tiller. It's all just very, very good. Khaled's new album Grateful is out June 23, which is chock-full of A-List features and collaborations, from Beyoncé, to Chance the Rapper, to Drake, to Travis Scott and more.

Get wild to "Wild Thoughts" below.