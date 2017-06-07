As part of her on-going humanitarian work, Rihanna visited a school in Malawai earlier this year to promote her foundation's effort to raise funds for educational systems in developing countries. A new documentary shows Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation, along with The Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen, visiting Muzu, a school in Malawi, which is one of the poorest countries in the world.

While at the school, Rihanna met the local kids, interacting with them during class and singing songs in their native language that are used to facilitate learning. "I love that they learn in melody, that's like my favorite thing," she says. "If you can use that as a learning tool, I think that's the most brilliant, brilliant thing."

"It's such a pity that they have to drop out because they are so smart, and everybody is learning together and learning at the same pace it seems," she continues. "It's sad that... that has to end for some of them, because they could probably do so much if they had the resources to continue and complete."

Earlier this year, Rihanna was honored with a Humanitarian Award from Harvard for work that also includes a scholarship program to help Caribbean students attend college.

Check out Rih in action below:

