Following a string of high profile awards, including MTV's Video Vanguard Award, the CFDA Style Icon Award (to which she wore that dress), and last month's Humanitarian of the Year award from Harvard, Rihanna will be honored at the Parsons School of Design Benefit.

Rih, alongside honorees Eileen Fisher and Neiman Marcus, will be in attendance at the 69th annual benefit on May 22 at Pier 60 in NYC.

"Parsons is proud to present Rihanna with this honor, as she has inspired millions through her powerful music and distinct style," the school's executive dean Joel Towers said in a statement. "She has championed our recent alumni on a number of occasions by wearing their designs. She is also creating important philanthropic programs, which support communities by fostering effective education, health, and emergency response programs around the world through her Clara Lionel Foundation."

"It's such a thrill to know that a design school as prestigious as Parsons School of Design would present me with this honor," Rihanna said. "I consistently find creative and exciting designs coming from Parsons alumni, so I feel a deep connection to the school. But I am especially grateful that Parsons would recognize me for the work I've done in regards to philanthropy."

[h/t The Cut]














