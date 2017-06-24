For the 263 million students who do not attend school, foreign aid is vital to ensuring they get a chance at an education--but foreign aid has been waning in recent years. Luckily Rihanna is here.

Not many know, but RiRi is an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), which focuses on improving education in the world's poorest countries. GPE wants to raise $3.1 billion for global education by 2020. So Rihanna took to Twitter to ask the world's leaders if they'll be portioning money out for global education this year. She started by addressing Argentina's president Mauricio Macri.





hey there @mauriciomacri, what's your plan for Argentina to commit to #FundEducation? 🇦🇷

— Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017





Next up was Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau.





🇨🇦 @JustinTrudeau I know you had our backs during the #GlobalCitizen Festival, will you recommit Canada to #FundEducation?

— Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017





She then moved on to France and Germany.









Germany, I'm checking in to see where we are on the commitment to #FundEducation w/ @GPforEducation? @regsprecher, I'm depending on you!😊 🇩🇪

— Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017

Rihanna was honored by Harvard as its "Humanitarian of the Year" for her activism and charity work. As she said when she accepted the award, "All you need to do is help one person, expecting nothing in return. To me, that is a humanitarian. People make it seem way too hard, man. The truth is that you don't have to be rich to be a humanitarian, to help somebody. You don't have to be famous."





