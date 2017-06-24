For the 263 million students who do not attend school, foreign aid is vital to ensuring they get a chance at an education--but foreign aid has been waning in recent years. Luckily Rihanna is here.
Not many know, but RiRi is an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), which focuses on improving education in the world's poorest countries. GPE wants to raise $3.1 billion for global education by 2020. So Rihanna took to Twitter to ask the world's leaders if they'll be portioning money out for global education this year. She started by addressing Argentina's president Mauricio Macri.
Next up was Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau.
She then moved on to France and Germany.
Rihanna was honored by Harvard as its "Humanitarian of the Year" for her activism and charity work. As she said when she accepted the award, "All you need to do is help one person, expecting nothing in return. To me, that is a humanitarian. People make it seem way too hard, man. The truth is that you don't have to be rich to be a humanitarian, to help somebody. You don't have to be famous."