In response to SZA's unsavory, recent experience shopping at a Sephora store in California, Rihanna showed her support for the singer via the ultimate gift.


Last month, SZA voiced her frustration after a security guard at the beauty store allegedly approached her to see if she was stealing — an incident many online chalked up to the singer being racially profiled. As a result, SZA tweeted, "Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn't stealing. We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy." She later added: "Can a bitch cop her fenty in peace er whut."

However, it turns out that SZA received a gift from RiRi herself in response to the incident, as noted by The Shade Room. Over the weekend, SZA posted a photo of a Fenty Beauty giftcard to her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Tanks queen @badgalriri."

Even cooler though? The attached note read, "Go buy yo Fenty Beauty in peace sis! One love – Rihanna."

Check out SZA's post, below.

Photos via Getty

