Fashion killer RIhanna addressed the graduating class of Parsons School of Design last night, offering up her praise for the young designers who she said "don't get celebrated enough."

"You should be celebrated for every aspect of your growth and your growing pains," Rih said. "You should be celebrated for your creativity, for your fearlessness, your persistence and your determination...for being different, for not being given enough credit. For not having to use eye cream."

Rihanna wore a custom design by Parsons alum Matthew Dolan, who has outfitted the singer in his signature oversize silhouettes several times in the past.

Rih continued, "We often tear our youth down when we should be building them up. You are all the next generation. We need to invest in you. At the end of the day, our future is in their hands."

She also announced the winners of an initiative between Parsons and Donna Karan, who will be flown to Haiti to work with local designers on a line for Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation.

Watch the full speech below:

[h/t Dazed]

Image via BFA