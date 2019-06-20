As part of her ongoing quest to make me feel bad about myself, Rihanna has casually added yet another impressive skill to her resume: photography. The musician, fashion designer, and beauty mogul shot the campaign imagery for her second Fenty drop, which went live yesterday.

It makes sense that the head of LVMH's first new label in 40 years would want to assert creative control, and Fenty Release 6-19 definitely strikes a personal note — the beachy sunset color stories pay tribute to Rih's native Barbados. Items in the collection are "intended for escape," designed for "ease of travel and rendered in light textiles with bright hues and eye catching prints." Very Guava Island.

You can see Rihanna the photographer at work in a video montage uploaded to Instagram by Fenty. She confidently directs the models, and appears chill easy to work with! Unlike some other creative behind-the-camera types you come across in the fashion world.

Is there anything she can't do? Literally no. It's so much fun to watch her flex like this that we can almost forgive the lack of new music.

