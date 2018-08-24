Rihanna's 'Savage x Fenty' Line to Close Out NYFW

After sitting out last year's New York Fashion Week, Rihanna is returning to close out this year's festivities with her Savage x Fenty line of lingerie.

The annual American Mecca of fashion attracts some of the biggest names like Michael Kors, Jeremy Scott, Eckhaus Latta, Rodarte, and Ralph Lauren who are all set to show this year. Rihanna's Savage x Fenty will be making its NYFW debut on September 12th occupying the final time-slot after Marc Jacobs. However, it is by no means her first runway, Rihanna's athleisure line Fenty x Puma used to present in New York and then moved on to Paris before taking a brief hiatus. Related | 'Savage x Fenty' Want All Women to Know They're 'Savages'

Savage x Fenty was first rolled out earlier this year boasting an unprecedented amount of diversity with 36 sizes displayed by models with a variety of body types and skin colors. Rihanna's commitment to inclusive fashion has quickly made her an industry leader with an avid following so it should come as no surprise that she would be tapped to close out the illustrious industry event. Savage x Fenty promises that their 2018 NYFW show will be an "immersive experience" and if previous motorcycle antics are any indication, who knows what one should expect.

Photo Courtesy of Savage X Fenty