In case you were still in a content coma after the Catholic takeover at Monday's Met Gala, it's time to wake up. Why? Because Rihanna's lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, drops Friday.

The pop star and beauty mogul has revealed to Vogue that there will be four capsule collections within the line. "On the Reg," which will include all your nudes and everyday staples; "U Cute," featuring some coquettish, girly pieces; and "DAMN," with garter belts, corsets, and body suits. But it doesn't end there: If you really want go full Mr. and Mrs. Smith Angelina, "Black Widow" will specialize in half-cup bras, cupless bodysuits, backless underwear, and handcuffs.

Moreover, Rih wants women to shake the mindset that lingerie should only be worn for special occasions, and for their romantic partner. "Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves," Rihanna tells Vogue. "I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. You don't have to stick to one personality with lingerie; it's fun to play around. You can be cute and playful one week and a black widow next week. You can take risks with lingerie. I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, I'm a bad bitch. I want women to own their beauty."

And the price to own your own beauty might be a lot cheaper than you thought. Bras will only set you back between $39 and $59 with your "On the Reg" faves a little cheaper at $29 to $34, and underwear ranging from $14.50 to $29. Even the big ticket numbers like corsets and jumpsuits will still be under $100 (they start at $69), which is, frankly, unreal. You also won't be spending more than $30 on those handcuffs.



One more thing: prepare for boobs and butts of every size to be addressed through Savage x Fenty. Bras are all 32A to 44DD, while lingerie, undies, and loungewear will be available from XS to 3XL.

Tomorrow is the day, my sweets, that Rihanna will change your life. We do not deserve her.

Photo via Instagram

