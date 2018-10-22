Rihanna premiered her new Savage x Fenty campaign video this morning, and do we even need to tell you how gorgeous it is?

But this time, the resident Bad Gal leads her cadre of fellow nature goddesses to wade in a waterfall and stalk through greenery in the lacey garments, which includes pasties and heart-shaped whips. Of course, Rihanna is wearing a veil and jewels all over, except we're not mourning, but rather, celebrating the ongoing triumph of the singer in the fashion and beauty industries. As she once wrote on a now-deleted Instagram post documenting a trip to Africa: "They all hail the Empress when #She walks by." (Remember that?)

Watch this sensual, French-pop soundtracked campaign video directed by Philippa Price and styled by Savannah Baker, below, and see the magic for yourself. Also, if you need some sexy and flattering Halloween wares, you already know Rih came through.

Photo via Getty



