We're only a few days out, which means Royal Wedding mania is reaching a fever pitch, and apparently, every celebrity, close the royal family or otherwise, is asked for their thoughts on the big day.

During her launch for Savage x Fenty lingerie, our preferred Pope Rihanna was asked by a reporter as to whether her relationship with Prince Harry secured her an invite. If your pop culture memory serves, you might recall Harry and Rihanna convened back in 2016 at the Toast to the Nation event in Barbados, commemorating 50 years of independence for Barbados after being colonized by the Brits.

But when it comes to catching Meghan Markle on her way up the aisle, Rihanna clearly could not care less. "Okay, you met me you think you're coming to my wedding?" She jokingly asked the journalist. "Am I coming to your wedding?" Yikes, and yet, who wouldn't want Rihanna at their wedding?

Of course, Rihanna is far too busy to factor in flying to London to participate in something of the like. Lingerie aside, she has just launched her "BEACH PLEASE" Fenty Beauty collection for summer, which includes new eye shimmer duos, and lip "luminizers."

God Save the Queen.

Image via BFA

