Rihanna never forgets those who have wronged her, in fact, your subsequent humiliation might just inspire her.

In 2011, upon the drop of Rihanna's timeless hit "Man Down," one Twitter troll had the nerve to insult the Bajan beauty's hair. @NinyaBella replied to a tweet revealing the cover art for the track, and queried, "Why does her hair look so nappy?"

"Cuz I'm black bitch!!!!" Rihanna responded.

Fast forward seven years, Rihanna's beauty line, Fenty, is releasing a new liquid eyeliner pen, in the color "Cuz I'm black — true satin black." The Navy, of course, was all over it.

Let us bow down and also buy multiple Flyliners, out July 6.

Photo via BFA