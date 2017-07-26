Impossibly perfect Barbadian angel Rihanna met with President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at the Élysée Palace in Paris today, and all signs point to exciting things on the horizon.

The meeting was reportedly set up after Rihanna tweeted at the newly-elected French President in June to ask if he would commit to prioritizing education.

The pop sensation told WWD that the whole situation was a dream, divulging that the president and her delved into Rihanna's philanthropy with the Clara Lionel Foundation — the charity she set up that focuses on education and health programs in impoverished nations.

"They were incredibly welcoming," she said of the president and First Lady. "We focused on the topic of education from global aspects." She went on, "I was so inspired and impressed with his leadership. I can't wait to see where this is going to go, but I think this is the year for education."

Thank you Mr. President @EmmanuelMacron and Madame First Lady for the incredible meeting and passion for global and girls education! 🇫🇷

— Rihanna (@rihanna) July 26, 2017

The star also said a "big announcement" would be coming in September. *Rubs hands together with glee*

[h/t The Cut]



Image via Getty