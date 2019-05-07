Rihanna is perhaps most at home at the top of a best dressed list, especially when it comes to turning major looks at events like fashion's Super Bowl: The Met Gala. She seemingly chose to sit out the big night this year (hopefully she's busy at work on R9!) but still took the time to shout out her favorite, scene-y party by naming her pick for best dressed.

"Best dressed" Rih captioned a photo of Vogue editor-in-chief and Condé Nast artistic director at tonight's event, "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Wintour opted for a crystal-embellished Chanel column gown topped with a pink and purple cape covered in thousands of feathers. The 69-year-old has said that her friend, the late Karl Lagerfeld, made the custom gown for her before he died in February.

We may be missing Rih's presence this year, but clearly she's still in Wintour's good graces — and has a standing invitation to future galas.