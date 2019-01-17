Rihanna, who maybe doesn't sleep but definitely always dresses well, is launching a luxury fashion house while juggling her many other successful business ventures. This is according to WWD, which reports Ri is in talks with the multinational Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, home of Celine, Dior, Fendi, et al.

Sources told WWD that LVMH "has already handpicked a clutch of employees from within, including some from Louis Vuitton and Celine, to work on the project in tandem with Rihanna and some of her key associates," which already makes this whole situation sound ultra chic. Something about the phrase "key associates."

The new house will reportedly be in Rihanna's name — although that could be interpreted a number of ways, because her birth certificate says Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and she tends to cut it up across different creative projects. Related | Rihanna Unveils Her Savage x Fenty Valentine's Collection

So what kind of aesthetic can we expect from the high-end addition to Rihanna's fashun empire? Alongside her street style and timeless red carpet looks, there's Fenty Beauty, Savage x Fenty, and Fenty x Puma to go by. Also, Ri was papped on Tuesday strutting around Manhattan in a pair of futuristic never-before-seen Fenty-branded sunglasses. Could they be a hint at what's to come?

Seems like the wait to find out won't be too long — WWD says the collection could be released in tandem with Ri's long (long) awaited next album, which she has promised will make an appearance this year. More details on that here.