The internet works fast, because Rihanna's newly-discovered doppelgänger may be getting a modeling contract of her very own.

Yesterday, the singer shook Instagram to its core after she posted a photo of a young girl who looks exactly like her mini-me. Not only that, but it appeared that even Rihanna herself was shocked by the striking resemblance. That is, if her "almost dropped my phone" caption is any indication.

However, as Page Six notes, the singer's little lookalike — who's apparently an aspiring child model named Ala'a — could be getting her big break soon. With a little help from Tyra Banks, of course.

Because while Rihanna tagged the girl's mother in the post, Banks couldn't help but also ask the internet to help her find Ala'a.

​"S.O.S. PLEASE SOMEONE HELP ME identify @badgalriri's #freshfierceface mini-me!" Banks wrote, making it sure seem like the legendary supermodel would be interested in helping make Ala'a's dream a reality.

Perhaps this means we're not too far away from a Rihanna-shot Fenty campaign starring little Ala'a? Talk about seeing double.