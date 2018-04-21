Rihanna wants to do everything she can to make us feel as glam as she is. She's already conquered the market on diverse foundation colors with Fenty Beauty and keeps us outfitted in the dopest gear with her Fenty PUMA line. Rihanna owns our face and our closet, so naturally, she wants to stake a claim to our underthings. That's right, her long-rumored lingerie line is a reality — and we're so stoked to wear RiRi doing our most intimate moments.

The line will be called Savage X Fenty, according to a post on her Instagram. In perfect Rihanna style, she leaves us wanting more, but doesn't provide any further information beyond instructions to sign up at savagex.com. She teases us with a short video that shows us nothing about the garments and only serves to amplify our thirst. We are LIVING for this rollout, though, because we trust in Rihanna to unveil everything when she's good and ready.

Vogue thinks that the new line may include a bedazzled thong, and their evidence is compelling. Here at PAPER, we are placing bets on a diverse size run that embraces bodies of all types, as Rihanna has made it clear that she aims to include as many of her fans into her product lines as possible. We may also see nude lingerie in shades that are representative of skin colors beyond, well, white as hell. There's a critical need in the lingerie market for a mainstream brand that incorporates a wide range of sizes and models. Rihanna has already proven that she is committed to diversity with her beauty line; her lingerie line will no doubt keep that spirit alive.

In the meanwhile, we signed up immediately on the website and can't wait to wear a RiRi bra when making out with our partner whle "Pour It Up" plays in the background. She's can join us in the bedroom anytime.









X.

A post shared by

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 19, 2018 at 10:00am PDT









Photo: Photo by Sergione Infuso /Corbis via Getty Images.