After presenting her last two seasons in Paris, our queen and collective dream girl, mama Rihanna, is bringing Fenty back to us this coming New York Fashion Week.

While there are very little details as to the theme of the show, remember she's already given us Marie Antoinette athleisure, health goth magic and private school chic, there is no doubt in our minds her upcoming collection will be nothing short of iconic. Queen Rih is yet to comment on the show, but Puma did release the following statement:

"After two successful seasons showing during Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna has decided to return to New York and show her Fenty Puma by Rihanna spring 2018 collection during NYFW, making this the first time she will present during September NYFW."

NYFW was in fact where Rih first debuted her collab with the sportswear brand, and we're more than ecstatic to have her shimmy back into our warm embrace.

Welcome home, my sweet angel.

