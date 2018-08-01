The Secret to Rihanna’s Hair Is a $6 Drugstore Product

The secret to Rihanna's always-perfect hair might just be in a bottle of $6 lotion. According to her longtime hairstylist, Yusef Williams, it's just the thing that keeps her hair healthy, through ever constant hair changes. In an interview with Refinery29, Williams shared, "Underneath the wigs and weaves, we are big on hair care and treatment," adding, "Rih's mom brings me hair treatments all the time; it's really important to take care of it."

Now, for any of you who have even had one dye job, you know how hard it is to maintain your natural hair texture and moisture level, so imagine putting your hair through as much as Rihanna does. From bleach blonde to deep black; braids, curls, and natural free-flowing styles; RiRi has done it all. But, all the while, her locks remain in just the same condition they have always been in. It's truly magic.

More specifically, Williams lets us in on his secret product that aims to save the icon's hair — and it's a drugstore product that costs less than $6! The stylist calls out ORS Olive Oil Moisturizing Hair Lotion as a savior. He also uses conditioners and scalp treatments on the singer, adding, "I like to put it on and let it sit under the dryer, because it really moisturizes and promotes hair growth. Deep conditioners are imperative at all times." And if none of that works? Williams adds, "I say that you have to talk to hair and pray on it. It's real."

Photo via Getty