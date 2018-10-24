Tuesdays are for Rihanna now. You may recall, last week she launched her Fenty Beauty how-to series "Tutorial Tuesdays," with a session on how to make full use of her #CHILLOWT holiday collection.

This week, she's teaching us mere mortals how to pull off black lipstick for a "gothic chic" lewk just in time for Halloween. She confesses her enduring love for the look but explains you have to fully commit: "I love black lips, but it only works if it's not sheer."

She pairs Fenty Beauty's Uninvited Stunna Lip Paint with a dose of "Come And Get It" from her Moroccan Spice eyeshadow palette, a touch of black Flyliner, and tops it off with the Diamond Ball Out shade of her CLF Killawatt highlighter.

All proceeds from the CLF Killawatt products go to her Clara Lionel Foundation which benefits global education and disaster relief. Rihanna also recently recruited queer musicians NAR and Cheeky MA to create the bangers for the Flyliner, Moroccan Spice and Stunna lip color campaigns, even more reason to check out the products.

Watch and learn below, folks.

Also, revisit Rihanna's Slash collab, "Rockstar 101," off 2009's Rated R.