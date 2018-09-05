Nailed It: Rihanna's Epic Golden Talons

Rihanna just debuted her new cover for Garage Magazine and, while she was wearing a pink rosette top that made her look like a real life flower, it was her epic manicure that had us doing a double take. With one hand over her head, talon-like nails skimmed her cheek in a metallic gold.
Rihanna's nails are the genius of artist Jenny Longworth who, upon sharing a close-up image of the manicure, wrote, "When you make sure they can't fit gloves over those nails." And, while that's a very true statement in and of itself, we can't imagine doing much else beyond Rihanna's single-handed head drape with these nails — let alone try to cover them up. Even something as simple as picking up a beverage would be a challenge with this golden look.
What's more, Longworth not only created nails longer than we've ever seen, but she also embellished each one uniquely. While some have a single gemstone or ring, others have full-blown roses which mimic those on the singer's '60s vintage jacket. Styled by Carlos Nazario, the look was styled with Dolce & Gabbana briefs, Y/Project heels, and a gold Tiffany & Co. necklace.
Nazario told the publication, "I always like to incorporate vintage pieces, because it's a whole world of clothing that people haven't seen," adding, "I felt like it wasn't that exciting for her to only wear things that I'm sure she's familiar with, you know?"
Photo via Instagram