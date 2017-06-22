When the world feels cold and lonely, your lover is gone, and all seems lost, who can you turn to in your dark night of the soul?

Barbadian mermaid and ultimate bad gal Rihanna, of course! That's what one fan, @WaladShami did when he was all caught up in his feelings after the end of his first relationship. He slid into Riri's DMs, asking for her sage wisdom on getting over your first heartbreak, and she hit him back with some really solid advice!

She replied, "Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself! Cry if you have to, but it won't be forever! You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!!!" Yes, Rihanna! Yes!





Apparently this isn't the first time the fan has gotten relationship advice from Rihanna, either. @WaladShami told Buzzfeed, "It was my first relationship ever and they ended it with me in January, but it's been really hard for a multitude of reasons. I reached out to Rihanna because she's given me advice many times — she's wise 'n shit. Lol." Wise 'n shit is right!

Like, how many times over can Rihanna prove to the world that she is our greatest treasure?





Splash image via BFA