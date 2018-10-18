Rihanna Uses Highlighter in Places We'd Never Think to Highlight

Yes, the Internet at large is full of beauty influencers and makeup artists who will teach you how to accurately beat your face. But there is one special jewel who stands out above all vloggers, a star who shines brighter than Sirius A, which according to a cursory Google search is the brightest star in the sky. It is Rihanna. Rihanna has blessed us with another makeup tutorial.

After her Vogue makeup video went viral, it seems that the Badgal has leaned into her new persona as a beauty vlogger. She'll now be dropping weekly tutorials for Fenty Beauty's YouTube channel. Praise the lord.

The first in the series focuses on Fenty's latest drop, the holiday #CHILLOWT collection. #CHILLOWT includes a frosted selection of glosses, lip crayons, lipsticks, and the brand's first-ever full highlighter palette, which includes seven shades of its wildly popular Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter. The collection skews glittery, with packaging that recalls wintery ice.

Rihanna's tutorial incorporates lavender shades, including a bold purple lip. It's efficient, and Ri carefully explains every step. "I'm going to try to make it as easy and simple as possible for all of you," she says. She does!

The video shows Ri focusing on eyes, lips, and lots of highlighter, including on — gasp — her ears. It's a very cute look, and the video is full of useful tips. But even if you don't wear makeup, even if you have zero interest in the medium whatsoever, it's worth watching! Because it is Rihanna, and Rihanna exudes charisma and humor with every fiber of her being. Check it out, below.

