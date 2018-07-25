Rihanna's makeup tutorials never disappoint. From her full beat guide using Fenty products on Vogue to her ASMR-style Stunna Lip Paint Instagram video, part of what makes her how-to's so appealing is the easy way in which she makes it feel like you're just hanging out with your friend. And isn't that what we all really want, at the end of the day? To be friends with Robyn "Rihanna" Fenty?

Moving on, Rih released a brief introduction to her new Moroccan Spice palette through her Instagram stories, showing off eye shadow colors like "Cumin Get It" and "HennaSea" while listening to Jorja Smith and ASAP Rocky. For some inspiration to getting the summer glow the new release offers, check out the below or head to Rih's stories:



