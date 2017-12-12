Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line has been a huge success since launching in September, sparking a shift in the conversation around diversity in the beauty industry (in addition to having some amazing products). By advertising her inclusive forty shades of foundation as a key part of the line's offerings, Rih pushed other major beauty brands to step up their game and create products for tones and shades outside the narrow range usually seen in major marketing campaigns. Her casting of a diverse array of models, both in skin tone and in gender expression, also have made Fenty Beauty an industry leader. (As if Rihanna's company would ever be anything else).

Today Rih dropped some more good Fenty news, announcing the upcoming release of 14 new lipstick shades (and modeling one of them, appropriately a rich shade of navy). The new collection will be available December 26, just in time for you to use those Sephora gift cards:





Dreamy.