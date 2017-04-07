Rihanna has a new fashion project in the works, and this time instead of lace-up joggers or iconic over-the-knee denim boots, the singer will be designing her own jewelry line for Chopard.

According to WWD, Rih's line for the Swiss jeweler will be called Rihanna Loves Chopard and draw inspiration from her native Barbados and Carnival in particular. The singer will co-design the line with Chopard's creative director, Caroline Scheufele.

While the collection will officially debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, it turns out Rihanna already sneakily showed us two pieces (a pair of earrings and a diamond ring) when she wore them to the Grammys in February.

[h/t The Cut]

Image via BFA



