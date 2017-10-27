Our sweetest of angels is back the hell at it with a new iconic cover (how many is that now?) for Vogue Arabia, this time channeling iconic Egyptian queen (of whom Rihanna has a tattoo on her ribs) famous for her reign when Egypt was at the height of their wealth. Makes sense.

Without further ado, here she is. A snakeskin dream girl.

I mean, incredible.

Look at our girl work.

We wait with bated breath for Rihanna's next offering.

[h/t The Cut]

Image courtesy of Vogue Arabia