Rihanna Channels Egyptian Queen Nefertiti for Vogue Arabia
Our sweetest of angels is back the hell at it with a new iconic cover (how many is that now?) for Vogue Arabia, this time channeling iconic Egyptian queen (of whom Rihanna has a tattoo on her ribs) famous for her reign when Egypt was at the height of their wealth. Makes sense.
Without further ado, here she is. A snakeskin dream girl.
I mean, incredible.
Look at our girl work.
We wait with bated breath for Rihanna's next offering.
[h/t The Cut]
Image courtesy of Vogue Arabia
