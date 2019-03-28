Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has been on fire lately with its range of summer launches. The fan-favorite beauty brand has now dropped a killer new range of bronzers called the Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer. Keeping with its inclusive approach to beauty, the product comes in eight different shades, and each is carefully formulated with specific undertones in mind.

"Rihanna dreamt of an easy-to-use powder bronzer that truly works for everyone, so she created Sun Stalk'r in 8 versatile shades that bring out the warmth in all skin tones, from the fairest to the deepest," the brand said in statement.

The "super smooth, creamy, and easy to blend" bronzing powder claims to give both an "all-over-warmth" and a "sun sculpted look." As always, the product comes with a soft matte finish and includes mango and papaya fruit extracts for that extra summer glow.

"For every photoshoot, every girls' night out, every vacation — this bronzer will give your skin warmth and life like never before," Rihanna said, describing how it took her more than 2 years to create the product "with every skin tone in mind."

As with all Fenty products, expect to have this sold out within days (or hours), so we recommend pre-ordering.

The Sun Stalkr Instant Warmth Bronzer will retail at $30 and is available for purchase on April 5th across Sephora, and fentybeauty.com.