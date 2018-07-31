Edward Enninful, the newly appointed editor of British Vogue is not playing games. And of course, neither is Rihanna, as always. Nick Knights shoots the cover of the magazine's latest September issue, capturing our favorite badgal, who is stunting in Prada, wearing her own face beat by Fenty Beauty, and donning her own lace by Savage x Fenty. Because it's spring or summer or whenever. A love for all seasons and for all time. Can you take it? BRB buying a floral headpiece, and this issue when it hits newsstands August 3.

Photo via Getty