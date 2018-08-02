While the last decade has seen a curve renaissance of sorts, the most updated Western beauty archetype has not become anymore attainable. Kim Kardashian and her Klan have taught us the ideal body is a tiny waist, big butt and breasts, as well as a stomach so taught you could grate cheese on it. Well, Rihanna is here to tell you that is impossible.

The star has dealt with her fair share of body shamers, especially more recently as her weight has fluctuated in the public eye (she herself coined the term "Thickanna") and has emerged a body positivity icon. In her September British Vogue issue, the star was asked about the ongoing public fascination with her body and the reason she is so well-liked by women. "You're asking the wrong person," she said. "I don't know, maybe it's because I'm 'thicc' now."

She could've stopped there, but Rihanna didn't. Instead, the singer and makeup mogul decided to debunk the biggest beauty myth of our generation: that you really can check every box naturally. "[Having a butt] comes with a price," she said. "You want to have a butt, then you have a gut."

It's the most simple and elegant explanation to how fat, and therein "thicc-ness" works. One would have to be a freak of nature to produce a ginormous butt, music video-type breasts, a minuscule waist and flat stomach with exercise and eating alone. If your body does move like that, congratulations, you're an anomaly — but generally, as Rih reminds us, if you really need that Sir Mix-a-Lot butt, be prepared for your belly to have a little extra cushion for the pushing... and that's okay.

Photography: Sebastian Faena for PAPER