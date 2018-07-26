Rihanna Debuts New Asymmetrical Bob

During this mid-summer slump, Rihanna is finding ways to keep it fresh, debuting a brand new bob just in time for the final month of the season. Amid a buzz over her newest product launch — a special-edition highlighter that donates proceeds to her Clara Lionel Foundation — she attempted to break the Internet by chopping off all her hair. Ok, maybe she didn't try to elicit any sort of a response. But hey, with Rihanna, it's kind of an inevitable.

Related | Break the Rules: Rihanna

In a day and age in which many bobs debut as blunt cuts, slicing right at the jawline, Rihanna kept it softer with a more layered look which she debuted on Savage x Fenty's Instagram feed. Wearing a bright red bra from the brand, along with a pair of purple sunglasses, she boomeranged the hairstyle into our lives and now we can't stop thinking about the fresh 'do.

As we struggle through this epic heatwave, pulling back our hair in topknots that don't seem to look quite as chic as we first intend, Rihanna might just have the right idea, battling the heat with a bob that we might just have to try ourselves.

Photo via Instagram