In the biggest hair news since Rihanna's 2012 switch-up to golden blonde, the pop icon has once again left her dark tresses behind in favor of a bright platinum. This means, of course, you will also be going blonde for summer 2018.

While this time the new look is just a wig, she referenced the lace-front style by captioning her big Instagram reveal with "what frontal?" Basically, Rih has already declared blonde to be the only hair color for the season — no questions asked.

Of course, now Twitter is in a frenzy as to Rihanna's new decree, scurrying en masse to the nearest salon. The reaction has so swiftly intensified that now fans are drawing parallels between Rih and another recently blonde megastar, Demi Lovato, concluding there must be a collaboration in the works.

It makes sense Rihanna opted for a wig this time around. In 2012, her go-to hair stylist claimed that while blonde is "one of her favorites," she had to constantly undergo conditioning treatments. "The hair becomes porous from bleaching," Ursula Stephen told Allure. Still, with Rihanna, Lovato and lest we forget, Ariana Grande, opting for a lighter hue this summer, it's only right that you do the same.

We rounded up the best celebrity inspiration for you, below, because, as you may have heard, blondes have more fun.