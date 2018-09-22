Rihanna is an artist, philanthropist, makeup mogul, diversity advocate, and now an appointed ambassador of Barbados. "I couldn't be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country," the singer said in a statement.

On Thursday, Robyn Rihanna Fenty was named "Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary" for her home country. And in her new role, the singer is tasked to promote education, tourism and investment — all things that the singer seems well-equipped to champion using her platform, and the Clara Lionel Foundation which is already dedicated to global education and scholarships.

"Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education," Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said in a statement. "She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home."

Mottley continued, "She has also demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados."

But this isn't the first time RiRi has done diplomatic work for her home country. In 2008, she was also appointed as one of Barbados' Cultural Ambassadors, which mostly had to do with tourism. In this new role, her responsibilities have expanded, and according to Barbados' Government Information Service, "takes into consideration her multidimensional achievements and global influence across a much broader range of areas."

"Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I'm ready and excited to take on the responsibility," said Rihanna. "I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados."