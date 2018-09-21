Omg cute, Barbados has made our favorite nickname for Rihanna official! Yesterday, the icon's home country appointed her as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Billboard reports.

"Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education. She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to Barbados and continues to treasure the island as her home," stated Barbados prime minister Mia Amor Mottley, upon conferring the title.

"She has demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados."

What are the official duties of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary? Rihanna will be responsible for "promoting education, tourism and investment for the island," which she sort of does every day by existing.

However, the philanthropy and activism she's participated in throughout her entire career — including funding of an oncology center in Barbados, creating the Clara and Lionel Scholarship Program to fund students from Caribbean countries to attend college in the U.S., founding the Clara Lionel foundation to combat global inequality, involvement with UNICEF, the "Live Earth" campaign, the American Cancer Foundation, the Global Partnership for Education and more, as well as being named Harvard's Humanitarian of the Year — suggests she'll probably be a more active member of Barbados's government.

She recently penned an emotional essay for the Guardian, discussing her own experiences with education growing up in Barbados, and arguing for the need to improve global education.