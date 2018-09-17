On the cover of Allure, in celebration of the magazine's Best of Beauty annual issue, is none other global superstar turned beauty mogul Rihanna.

And because she's here to sell us (not that she needs to try, like at all!) on the glory of Fenty Beauty, her insanely successful cosmetics company which looks good on everyone, and is now one year old, Rihanna, savvy marketer that she is, graced the cover in full Fenty face, because what else? Dive into her anniversary collection, here.